July 23, 2018 / 10:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Most Turks well integrated in Germany, government says after Ozil's racism comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The majority of the roughly 3 million people with Turkish roots who live in Germany are well integrated, a spokeswoman for Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, after German soccer star Mesut Ozil quit the national team citing racism.

Soccer Football - The Germany team returns home from 2018 World Cup in Russia - Frankfurt Airport, Frankfurt, Germany - June 28, 2018 Germany's Mesut Ozil at the airport REUTERS/Thorsten Wagner

Merkel’s spokeswoman stressed that people with migrant backgrounds were welcome in Germany and added that the German chancellor valued Ozil.

The spokeswoman, who described Ozil as a great soccer player who had done a lot for the national team, said Merkel respected Ozil’s decision to quit.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Maria Sheahan

