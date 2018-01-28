FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Sports News
January 28, 2018 / 4:48 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Soccer: Bailey scores again as Leverkusen are back in second

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bayer Leverkusen struck twice in the second half to beat Mainz 05 2-0 on Sunday and reclaim second place in the Bundesliga on goal difference from Schalke 04.

Leon Bailey fired them into the lead with a 20-metre missile three minutes after the restart with the sensational 20-year-old Jamaican taking his goal tally to eight this season.

Wendell added another with a penalty in the 68th as Leverkusen equalled a club record of having scored in their last 25 consecutive Bundesliga matches.

Argentine Lucas Alario should have grabbed a late goal but keeper Robin Zentner kicked his bouncing close-range header wide.

The result lifted them to second place and 34 points, as many as third-placed Schalke 04, and one point ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Leverkusen have now lost just once in their last 15 league games.

Bayern Munich are on track for a record-extending sixth consecutive Bundesliga title after coming from 2-0 down to crush Hoffenheim 5-2 on Saturday to stay 16 points clear at the top on 50.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.