Soccer: Batshuayi strikes again for Dortmund as Reus returns

BERLIN (Reuters) - Michy Batshuayi scored his third goal in two games since joining Borussia Dortmund as they celebrated the return of Marco Reus from injury with a 2-0 win over troubled SV Hamburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Mario Goetze added the second to take Dortmund third and push the Dinos - the only ever-present club in the Bundesliga’s 55-year history - a step closer to relegation.

Reus was included in the starting line-up for his first match since suffering a knee injury in the German Cup final last May and was involved in the opening goal four minutes into the second half.

His cross found Christian Pulisic who slid the ball to the far post where Batshuayi, who signed on loan from Chelsea 10 days ago, scored into an empty net.

Goetze, himself struggling in an injury-hit season, finished off a counter-attack by dinking the ball over Christian Mathenia in stoppage time for his second goal of the season.

Dortmund have 37 points, one behind RB Leipzig, while runaway leaders Bayern Munich, on 53, host Schalke 04 in the evening match.

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburger SV - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - February 10, 2018 Hamburg’s Sejad Salihovic in action with Borussia Dortmund’s Shinji Kagawa REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

Hamburg are 17th in the 18-team table with 17 points, three adrift of Mainz 05 who are in the relegation playoff spot

Bayer Leverkusen (35 points) missed a chance to go second when they lost 2-0 at home to Hertha Berlin.

Valentino Lazaro scored two minutes before halftime, the referee confirming the goal after reviewing it on the video replay system (VAR), and Salomon Kalou added the second in the 57th minute after Leverkusen lost possession.

Eintracht Frankfurt beat Cologne 4-2 to leave the Billy Goats stuck at the bottom of the table, four points behind Hamburg, while Hoffenheim beat Mainz by the same score.

Adam Szalai and Andrej Kramaric netted two apiece for Hoffenheim and Emil Berggreen bagged both goals for Mainz.

Hannover 96 beat Freiburg 2-0 in the other game.