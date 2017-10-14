Soccer-Heynckes makes winning Bayern return, Hoffenheim held

* Bayern notch first win in three league matches

* Heynckes makes winning return after four years

* Hoffenheim twice waste lead to draw 2-2

* Schalke beat Hertha for first win in four games

BERLIN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Jupp Heynckes made a winning return to the Bayern Munich bench on Saturday as the German champions crushed Freiburg 5-0 to secure their first win in three Bundesliga matches.

The victory moved second-placed Bayern, who take on Celtic in the Champions League next week, two points behind undefeated leaders Borussia Dortmund, who are on 19 and host RB Leipzig later on Saturday.

The 72-year-old Heynckes, in his fourth stint at the club, took over last week from the sacked Carlo Ancelotti after Bayern failed to win their last three matches in all competitions.

Heynckes, who led Bayern to the 2013 treble, could have not picked better opponents, with Freiburg having never won in Munich and having lost 13 of their 15 previous league matches in the Bavarian capital.

”It was very important to have a good start,“ the coach told reporters. ”This gives a lot of support and self confidence and security.

“In our current position we should not overestimate the 5-0 victory but it was positive that the team kept wanting to score again after the 2-0. It was a positive start but we still have a lot of work in front of us.”

The hosts needed only eight minutes to take the lead with Julian Schuster’s second own goal in consecutive matches following a flowing passing move from the hosts.

Kingsley Coman’s diving header after Arjen Robben had his effort palmed away in the 42nd minute gave them a two-goal cushion but instead of wasting it as they had done in their last two league games where they ended up drawing 2-2, Bayern cruised to victory.

Thiago Alcantara capped an outstanding personal performance with a goal, his powerful low shot beating keeper Alexander Schwolow just past the hour before forward Robert Lewandowski pounced on a defensive error to take his goal tally to nine.

Bayern completed the rout in stoppage-time with Joshua Kimmich scoring on the break.

Hoffenheim, in third place, twice led against Augsburg but conceded a last-gasp goal to earn a 2-2 draw that left them on 15 points.

Schalke got their first win in four matches when they stunned hosts Hertha Berlin 2-0 to climb up to fifth on 13, three ahead of Mainz 05 who beat Hamburg SV 3-2. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann,; Editing by Clare Fallon and Ed Osmond)