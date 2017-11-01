FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Former Ghana and Ajax midfielder Yakubu dies
#Soccer News
November 1, 2017 / 2:09 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Former Ghana and Ajax midfielder Yakubu dies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Former Ghana and Ajax defensive midfielder Abubakari Yakubu has died at the age of 35, the Ghanaian Football Association said on Wednesday.

The Ghana FA announced the news on Twitter but did not give the reason for his death. Multiple media reports said that Yakubu died in a hospital in the southern Ghanaian city of Tema on Tuesday.

“We’re sad to hear the death of former Ghana, Ajax and Vitesse midfielder Abubakari Yakubu, our thoughts are with his family. may his soul RIP,” the Ghanian FA tweeted.

Yakubu won 16 caps for Ghana and helped his country qualify for the 2006 World Cup. However, he was not picked for the tournament’s finals in Germany.

A versatile player who slotted into defence when required, Yakubu won the Dutch league and cup double in 2002 and added another league title in 2004. He left Ajax for Vitesse Arnhem in 2004 after 89 appearances. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

