Hungary appoint Szelesi as interim coach
October 20, 2017 / 9:53 PM / 4 days ago

Hungary appoint Szelesi as interim coach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary appointed Zoltan Szelesi as interim national coach on Friday in place of Bernd Storck who quit earlier this week after the team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup finals.

The Hungarian FA said on its Facebook page that Szelesi, who was a member of Storck’s coaching staff, will be in charge for the remaining fixtures this year, friendlies against Luxembourg on Nov. 10 and Costa Rica four days later.

The 35-year-old former defender was capped 28 times by Hungary between 2004 and 2015. In a much travelled playing career, his club sides included Ujpest, Energie Cottbus, RC Strasbourg and NEC Nijmegen.

Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Rex Gowar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
