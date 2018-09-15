FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Sports News
September 15, 2018 / 3:57 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Soccer: Maldives stun India to take South Asian title

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The Maldives won the South Asian Championship for only the second time in their history with a shock 2-1 victory over India in Saturday’s final in Dhaka.

Goals from Ibrahim Mahudhee and Ali Fasir put them on top against the heavily favoured Indians and Sumeet Passi’s injury-time effort proved nothing more than a consolation. Coached by German Petar Segrt, the Maldives reached the knockout phase of the competition only by virtue of a coin toss after they had finished level on points with Sri Lanka.

But, after seeing off Nepal in the last four, the Indian Ocean islanders stunned the seven-time champions to claim the trophy. They last won it in 2008.

Reporting by Michael Church; Editing by Tony Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.