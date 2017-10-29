Israeli FA drops national team coach Elisha Levy

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The Israel Football Association (IFA) said on Sunday that it had agreed to part ways with national team coach Elisha Levy following the country’s failure to qualify for next year’s World Cup finals.

Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifications - Europe - Liechtenstein vs Israel - Rheinpark Stadion, Vaduz, Liechtenstein - October 6, 2017 Israel coach Elisha Levy REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Levy, 59, was appointed in 2016 to succeed Eli Guttman, who had coached Israel in the two previous unsuccessful qualifying campaigns for the 2014 World Cup and 2016 European Championships.

However, Levy fared no better in the efforts to reach the tournament in Russia next year and Israel finished fourth in a group that included Spain, Italy, Albania, Macedonia and Liechtenstein.

“IFA chairman Ofer Eini met national team coach Elisha Levy today and informed him... that he would advise a board meeting on November 8 that (Levy‘s) contract will not be extended,” a statement said.

Levy’s contract was to be reviewed at the end of the World Cup qualifying campaign and both parties agreed to amicably part ways, an IFA spokesman added. A replacement has not yet been named.

Israel have not reached a major tournament final since the 1970 World Cup finals in Mexico.