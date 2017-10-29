FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli FA drops national team coach Elisha Levy
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Xi’s new power won’t stop dissent in China
Commentary
Xi’s new power won’t stop dissent in China
Japan Inc.'s safety failures point to deeper malaise
Business
Japan Inc.'s safety failures point to deeper malaise
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 29, 2017 / 4:54 PM / in 16 hours

Israeli FA drops national team coach Elisha Levy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The Israel Football Association (IFA) said on Sunday that it had agreed to part ways with national team coach Elisha Levy following the country’s failure to qualify for next year’s World Cup finals.

Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifications - Europe - Liechtenstein vs Israel - Rheinpark Stadion, Vaduz, Liechtenstein - October 6, 2017 Israel coach Elisha Levy REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Levy, 59, was appointed in 2016 to succeed Eli Guttman, who had coached Israel in the two previous unsuccessful qualifying campaigns for the 2014 World Cup and 2016 European Championships.

However, Levy fared no better in the efforts to reach the tournament in Russia next year and Israel finished fourth in a group that included Spain, Italy, Albania, Macedonia and Liechtenstein.

“IFA chairman Ofer Eini met national team coach Elisha Levy today and informed him... that he would advise a board meeting on November 8 that (Levy‘s) contract will not be extended,” a statement said.

Levy’s contract was to be reviewed at the end of the World Cup qualifying campaign and both parties agreed to amicably part ways, an IFA spokesman added. A replacement has not yet been named.

Israel have not reached a major tournament final since the 1970 World Cup finals in Mexico.

Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.