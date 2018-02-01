Soccer: Milan, Lazio draw a blank in semi-final first leg

MILAN (Reuters) - AC Milan and Lazio drew 0-0 in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final at San Siro on Wednesday although it was the visitors who had the better chances.

The result extended Milan’s unbeaten run to six matches in all competitions as they continued to improve under coach Gennaro Gattuso.

Ciro Immobile had the first chance for Lazio when he turned past his marker only to fire wide with his left foot.

Immobile, back from injury, also had Lazio’s best opportunity just after the hour when he met Jordan Lukaku’s cross with a header which forced a superb save from Gianluigi Donnarumma.

But for all Lazio’s pressure it was Milan who had the best chance, Hakan Calhanoglu firing over with the goal at his mercy after goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha’s save from a Patrick Cutrone header landed at his feet.

The second leg is in Rome on Feb. 28.