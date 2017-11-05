FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Genoa fire Juric for the second time this year
#Sports News
November 5, 2017 / 6:10 PM / Updated a day ago

Genoa fire Juric for the second time this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Genoa fired coach Ivan Juric on Sunday following the previous day’s defeat to neighbours Sampdoria, the second time this year he has been dismissed by the club.

Football Soccer - Genoa v Juventus -Italian Serie A - Luigi Ferraris stadium, Genoa Italy- 27/11/16 - Genoa's coach Ivan Juric gestures. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

The 42-year-old Croat previously parted company in February but was reappointed less than two months later for a second stint when his replacement Andrea Mandorlini was dismissed after only six games.

“Genoa Cricket and Football Club advises that it has relieved Ivan Juric of his duties as head coach of the first team and thanks him for his great efforts in this difficult first part of the season,” said the club in a statement.

Genoa, founded in 1893 and the oldest active Italian team, are 18th in Serie A after taking only six points from their first 12 games, including a solitary win.

Juric said after Saturday’s match that he felt his dismissal was “in the air” and emphasised that he stood by his players.

Genoa are the third Serie A team to part company with their coach this season after Benevento and Cagliari.

Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
