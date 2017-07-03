FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2017 / 4:08 PM / a month ago

Inter Milan midfielder Banega returns to Sevilla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Inter Milan and Sevilla have made midfielder Ever Banega's transfer back to the Spanish club official, both clubs said on Monday. (www.inter.it; www.sevillafc.es)

They reached a deal last week for the return of the Argentinian international to Sevilla after one season with Italy's Inter Milan after he passed medical tests.

Sevilla said that the 29-year-old, who spent two years at the Spanish club before moving to Inter Milan, had signed a three-year contract.

Italian media reported that the transfer fee for Banega, who made 28 league appearances and scored six goals last season, was 9 million euros ($10.23 million).

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Louise Ireland

