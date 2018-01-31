FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 12:02 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Inter Milan defender Nagatomo set to join Galatasaray

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Galatasaray are in talks for the loan of Inter Milan veteran defender Yuto Nagatomo, the Turkish top-flight club said on Wednesday.

“Official transfer talks have been started with football player Yuto Nagatomo and his club FC Internazionale Milano regarding the temporary transfer of the player” said the Istanbul-based side in a statement.

The Japan international, capped 101 times, joined the Serie A club from AC Cesena in 2011.

The 31-year-old has made 11 appearances in the league so far this season for Inter, who are currently fourth in the standings on 44 points.

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi and Oben Mumcuoglu in Gdynia; Editing by Christian Radnedge

