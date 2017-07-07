FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Slovakia defender Skriniar joins Inter from Sampdoria
July 7, 2017 / 10:59 AM / a month ago

Slovakia defender Skriniar joins Inter from Sampdoria

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Juventus v Sampdoria - Italian Serie A - Juventus stadium, Turin, Italy - 14/05/16 Juventus' Mario Mandzukic in action against Sampdoria's Milan Skriniar.Stefano Rellandini/Files

REUTERS - Inter Milan have signed Slovakia international defender Milan Skriniar from Sampdoria on a five-year deal, both Serie A clubs said on Friday.

Skriniar, who made his international debut last year, has spent the last two years at Sampdoria after joining the Genoa-based club from Slovak top-flight club MSK Zilina.

"Welcome Milan: break a leg for your adventure in black and blue!" said Inter Milan in a statement on their website.

The 22-year-old made 35 appearances for Sampdoria last season. Winger Gianluca Caprari moved from Inter to Sampdoria last month as part of the deal.

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by Nick Mulvenney

