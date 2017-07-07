Slovakia defender Skriniar joins Inter from Sampdoria

REUTERS - Inter Milan have signed Slovakia international defender Milan Skriniar from Sampdoria on a five-year deal, both Serie A clubs said on Friday.

Skriniar, who made his international debut last year, has spent the last two years at Sampdoria after joining the Genoa-based club from Slovak top-flight club MSK Zilina.

"Welcome Milan: break a leg for your adventure in black and blue!" said Inter Milan in a statement on their website.

The 22-year-old made 35 appearances for Sampdoria last season. Winger Gianluca Caprari moved from Inter to Sampdoria last month as part of the deal.