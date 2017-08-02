FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 2 months ago

Inter Milan sign Fiorentina midfielder Vecino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Uruguay's Matias Vecino (C) celebrates with teammate Luis Machado their victory over Argentina in a Conmebol U-20 championship soccer match in Arequipa February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo/Files

(Reuters) - Uruguayan midfielder Matias Vecino has signed a four-year contract with Inter Milan, completing his move from Fiorentina, the Serie A club said on Wednesday (www.inter.it).

“I have been in Italy for a few years now and I believe that I am the right age and have the experience to make this a positive adventure,” said the 25-year-old on the club’s website.

Italian media report that Inter Milan paid a buyout clause of 24 million euros ($28.4 million) in full to sign the Uruguay international, who has been capped 13 times.

Vecino, who made 31 league appearances and scored three goals last season, will continue to play with fellow midfielder Borja Valero, who also joined from Fiorentina in July.

($1 = 0.8442 euros)

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Hugh Lawson

