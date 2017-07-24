FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
16 days ago
Juventus sign Fiorentina striker Bernardeschi for 40 million euros
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
#Sports News
July 24, 2017 / 9:08 PM / 16 days ago

Juventus sign Fiorentina striker Bernardeschi for 40 million euros

1 Min Read

Spain v Italy - UEFA Euro U21 Championships Semifinals - Cracovia Stadium, Krakow, Poland - 27 June 2017. Spain's Jonny and Italy's Federico Bernardeschi in action.Kacper Pempel

(Reuters) - Juventus have signed promising Fiorentina forward Federico Bernardeschi on a five-year deal for 40 million euros (35.73 million pounds), the Italian champions announced on Monday.

The 23-year-old joins Juventus having spent three years in Florence, scoring 11 goals in the last Serie A season, the youngest player to do so, and collecting nine caps for Italy.

Bernardeschi, a versatile forward, was described by Juventus on their website (www.juventus.com) as one of Europe's "most promising attacking talents".

"A new era is about to begin in Turin and Federico Bernardeschi is set to be a key part of it," the statement said.

He is the most expensive transfer for Massimiliano Allegri's side in the close season transfer window, as they look to build a side capable of winning a record seventh successive league title.

Reporting by Christian Radnedge, editing by Pritha Sarkar

