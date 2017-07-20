Juventus sign Italy full back De Sciglio from AC Milan

(Reuters) - Juventus have signed Italy full back Mattia De Sciglio from Serie A rivals AC Milan for 12 million euros ($13.8 million), the Italian champions said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old, capped 31 times, signed a five-year contract after undergoing a medical on Wednesday.

"Juventus are adding a player (De Sciglio) with versatility, skill and an international pedigree," said the Turin-based club on their website (www.juventus.com).

This is De Sciglio's first move in his career since his debut with the Milan club in 2011, where he made 110 league appearances.

Juventus' defence has been cut in this transfer window with the departure of right back Dani Alves to Paris Saint-Germain and centre back Leonardo Bonucci to AC Milan.

($1 = 0.8693 euros)