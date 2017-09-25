Soccer: Juve defender Hoewedes suffers new injury setback

REUTERS - Juventus defender Benedikt Hoewedes will have to wait for up to four more weeks to make his debut for the Serie A champions after picking up a thigh strain, the club said on their website.

The 29-year-old Germany international sustained the injury during a training session on Thursday.

Hoewedes, capped 44 times by his country, joined Juventus on loan from Schalke 04 in August.

He is likely to miss Serie A games against Atalanta and Lazio and Champions League matches against Olympiakos Piraeus and Sporting Lisbon as well as Germany’s World Cup qualifiers against Northern Ireland and Azerbaijan.