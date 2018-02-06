FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 7:14 AM / 2 days ago

Soccer-Juve's Matuidi suffers thigh injury, set to miss Spurs tie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi has suffered a thigh injury, the Serie A champions said, making him doubtful for their Champions League tie against Tottenham Hotspur next week.

The hard-tackling Frenchman, who has impressed since joining the Turin side from Paris St Germain in August, was taken off during the first half of Sunday’s 7-0 demolition of Sassuolo.

“Blaise Matuidi underwent tests which revealed a mild-medium tear to the flexor muscles in his left thigh,” Juventus said in a statement. “Further tests will be necessary to better ascertain the extent of his injury.”

Juventus visit Fiorentina for a Serie A match on Friday before hosting Tottenham on Feb 13. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern; Editing by John O‘Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
