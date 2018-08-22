FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2018 / 5:08 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Soccer: Pjanic signs new five-year deal to stay at Juventus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has signed a new five-year deal to remain in Turin until 2023, the Serie A champions announced on Tuesday.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Juventus Training - Juventus Center, Turin, Italy - April 10, 2018 Juventus' Miralem Pjanic during training REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/Files

The Bosnian international joined Juventus from AS Roma in 2016 and has helped the club win two Serie A titles and two Italian Cups.

“I’m very happy to extend my contract until 2023 with this amazing club,” the 28-year-old said on Twitter.

Juventus said that Pjanic had become an “increasingly-integral part of the Bianconeri midfield.”

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
