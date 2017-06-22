FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Juventus set to sign striker Schick from Sampdoria
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Crocodile rock: ancient beast named after Motörhead band's Lemmy
Crocodile rock: ancient beast named after Motörhead band's Lemmy
June 22, 2017 / 11:00 AM / 2 months ago

Juventus set to sign striker Schick from Sampdoria

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Striker Patrik Schick is undergoing medical tests at Juventus ahead of his move there from Sampdoria, the Serie A champions said on Thursday (www.juventus.com).

"A formal confirmation of the move is expected later in the afternoon," the club said in a statement.

The Czech Republic international, who scored 11 goals in 32 league appearances last season, is set to join Juventus for 30.5 million euros ($34.07 million), Italian Sky Sport reports.

The 21-year-old joined Genoa-based Sampdoria in 2016 from Sparta Praha, where he made his professional debut, after a one year loan at Czech rivals Bohemians 1905.

($1 = 0.8951 euros)

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Gareth Jones

