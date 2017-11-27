Factbox: Recent AC Milan coaches

MILAN (Reuters) - Six coaches have parted company with seven-times European champions AC Milan over the past four years. Here is a look at each one.

January, 2014 - Massimiliano Allegri was fired one day after a 4-3 defeat by Sassuolo left Milan 11th in Serie A. Allegri had led Milan to the Serie A title in his first season, 2010-11, and second place the next. His fortunes changed dramatically after the club sold several top players in 2012.

He was replaced by Dutchman Clarence Seedorf, who spent 10 years of his playing career at Milan but had no previous coaching experience. Allegri was appointed as coach of Juventus the following July. He has won three Serie A titles in as many seasons with the Turin club and took them to two Champions League finals.

June, 2014 - Seedorf oversaw a significant improvement in results, winning 11 out of 19 Serie A games, but was still fired after five months and replaced by former Milan forward Filippo Inzaghi.

The tide turned against him after a crushing 5-1 aggregate loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League - the last time Milan have played in Europe’s top club competition. Inzaghi was promoted from his role as youth team coach but, like Seedorf, had no experience of coaching a senior team.

Seedorf’s only coaching role since has been six months in charge of Shenzhen FC in China’s second tier.

June, 2015 - After leading Milan to a modest tenth and living with constant speculation over his future, Inzaghi was fired after one season. Like his predecessors, he fell victim to a combination of unrealistically high expectations and a lacklustre squad.

Milan named the far more experienced Sinisa Mihajlovic in his place.

Inzaghi was later appointed coach of ambitious third tier side Venezia, winning promotion to Serie B last season.

April, 2016 - Mihajlovic was sacked after a run of five games without a win. The former Sampdoria, Lazio, Inter Milan and Yugoslavia player was in charge for 38 matches, with 19 wins, 10 draws and nine defeats. He was replaced by youth team coach Cristian Brocchi, who had no first team coaching experience.

Mihajlovic later joined Torino where he is still coach.

June, 2016 - Milan went on to finish seventh, missing out on Europe, and lost to Juventus in the Coppa Italia final. Brocchi resigned and was replaced by Vincenzo Montella, at the time coach of Sampdoria, Brocchi is now assistant coach at Chinese club Jiangsu Suning.

November, 2017 - Montella was fired after a 0-0 home draw with Torino. He had led Milan to sixth the previous season, good enough to qualify for the Europa League and return them to European football after a three-year absence.

After being sold to a Chinese-led consortium in April, Milan spent more than 200 million euros ($239 million) on transfers. But they failed to build on a promising start and had dropped to seventh by the time Montella was sacked.

Montella was replaced by youth team coach Gennaro Gattuso - a fiery former midfielder who spent 12 years of his playing career at the club.

Gattuso has experience coaching in Switzerland, Greece and the lower division of Italian football, but this will be his first stint in charge of a Serie A side.