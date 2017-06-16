FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
AC Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma rejects new contract
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Naidu elected vice president in another boost for Modi
Top news
Naidu elected vice president in another boost for Modi
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
World Athletics Championships
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 16, 2017 / 5:22 AM / 2 months ago

AC Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma rejects new contract

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Netherlands v Italy - International Friendly - Arena Stadium, Amsterdam, Netherlands - 28/3/17 Italy’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in action. Reuters/Michael Kooren/Files

REUTERS - AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has stunned the club by turning down a new contract, CEO Marco Fassone has said.

Donnarumma signed for Milan's youth team in 2013 before making his senior debut in 2015 at just 16-years-old. He went on to become first choice at the club, making 68 appearances over the last two seasons.

The 18-year-old's contract expires next year and his decision to reject a new deal was made on Thursday after talks between the player, his agent Mino Raiola and the club.

"Raiola informed us that Donnarumma has made a definitive decision not to renew the contract with Milan," Fassone said in a statement.

"We were taken by surprise, as we had hoped Donnarumma would be the goalkeeper taking Milan into the future. Naturally, the decision leaves a bitter taste in the mouth, but now we have to go forward."

The Italy international made his under-21 debut in 2015 and was called up to the senior side in 2016.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.