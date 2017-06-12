FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
AC Milan sign Porto striker Andre Silva
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
technology
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 12, 2017 / 4:19 PM / 2 months ago

AC Milan sign Porto striker Andre Silva

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - FC Porto v Leicester City - UEFA Champions League Group Stage - Group G - Dragao Stadium, Oporto, Portugal - 7/12/16 FC Porto's Andre Silva celebrates scoring their fourth goal Reuters / Miguel Vidal Livepic

(Reuters) - Italy's AC Milan have signed striker Andre Silva from Porto for a fee that could rise to 40 million euros ($44.8 million), the Portuguese club said on Monday.

The 21-year-old, who has signed a contract that will keep him at Milan until June 2022, made 32 league appearances for Porto last season, scoring 16 goals. He also scored four times in eight appearances in last season's Champions League.

Milan paid Porto an initial 38 million euros for Silva, with a variable component that could see the fee rise by an additional two million euros, the Portuguese club said in a statement. (bit.ly/2rmUAAY)

Milan finished sixth in Serie A last season, earning a place in next season's Europa League qualifiers and ending a three-season absence from European competition.

($1 = 0.8928 euros)

Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Clare Fallon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.