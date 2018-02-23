FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Sports News
February 23, 2018 / 3:49 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Soccer: Defender Milic joins Napoli as free agent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Croatian defender Hrvoje Milic has joined Napoli on a free transfer, the Serie A club said on Friday (www.sscnapoli.it).

Greek side Olympiacos released the 28-year-old, capped six times, in January after only playing four games for the club in all competitions.

Milic returns to Serie A having spent one season at Fiorentina before moving to the Piraeus-based club in July last year.

League leaders Napoli, one point ahead of defending champions Juventus, travel to Cagliari on Monday.

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.