FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Napoli striker Milik out for four months after knee surgery
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 25, 2017 / 11:00 AM / 23 days ago

Napoli striker Milik out for four months after knee surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - Serie A - Spal vs Napoli - Stadio Paolo Mazza, Ferrara, Italy - September 23, 2017 Referee Maurizio Mariani waves on medical staff after Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik goes down injured REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

(Reuters) - Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik will be out for some four months after undergoing knee surgery on Monday, the Serie A club said on their website (www.sscnapoli.it) on Monday.

The Poland international injured his right knee late in Napoli’s 3-2 win at SPAL on Saturday.

The Neapolitan club said the 23-year-old suffered a complex lesion and that he would recover in a time frame similar to his previous knee injury.

Milik, capped 36 times by his country, suffered a cruciate ligament injury to his left knee last year which sidelined him for four months.

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond and Clare Fallon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.