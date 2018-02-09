Soccer - Napoli's Ghoulam suffers suspected fractured knee cap

MILAN (Reuters) - Napoli left back Faouzi Ghoulam has suffered a suspected fracture to the right knee cap where he also ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament three months ago, the club said on Friday.

Napoli said in a statement that the Algerian, regarded as one of the best players in European club football in his position, suffered the injury during a training session.

“The early signs point to a fractured right kneecap. Ghoulam will undergo tests to ascertain the extent of the injury... today,” said the statement.

It did not give further details on how he sustained the injury. Italian media said that he could be facing one year on the sidelines.

Ghoulam suffered the original ligament injury during the Champions League match at home to Manchester City on Nov.1.

Last month, Italian media quoted club officials as saying they were amazed at the speed of his recovery.