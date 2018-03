BERN (Reuters) - Italy’s Serie A football league said that all Sunday’s matches had been postponed following the death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori.

FILE PHOTO: Cagliari's Davide Astori reacts after scoring an own goal against Inter Milan during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the San Siro stadium in Milan November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/File Photo

Fiorentina said earlier that Astori had died of a sudden illness.