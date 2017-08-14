FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Lazio beat Juventus 3-2 in dramatic Italian Super Cup
August 14, 2017 / 4:07 AM / in 2 months

Soccer: Lazio beat Juventus 3-2 in dramatic Italian Super Cup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Soccer Football - Juventus vs Lazio Italian Super Cup Final - Rome, Italy - August 13, 2017 Lazio celebrate winning the Italian Super Cup with the trophy REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

ROME (Reuters) - Lazio won the Italian Supercup for the fourth time after a stoppage-time goal by substitute Alessandro Murgia gave them a 3-2 victory over last season’s domestic double winners Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Juve, who beat Lazio 2-0 in the Italian Cup final at the same venue in May after they had also won the league title, came back from a two-goal deficit in a frantic five-minute spell before Murgia netted the winner.

Lazio dominated the opening hour as striker Ciro Immobile fired them ahead with a 32nd-minute penalty after he was brought down by Juventus keeper Gianluigi Buffon and then headed a delightful Marco Parolo cross into the far corner in the 54th.

Looking out for the count, Juventus staged a late comeback as Argentina forward Paulo Dybala put them on level terms with goals in the 85th and 90th minutes.

Dybala curled in a superb free kick from 25 metres and then converted a penalty, throwing vociferous Juventus fans into raptures as both lots of supporters created a cracking atmosphere on the terraces.

But the bianconeri’s celebrations were short-lived as Murgia swept in a low cross from the left at the death, delighting the Lazio contingent as he settled a rip-roaring curtain raiser to the Italian season.

Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Rex Gowar

