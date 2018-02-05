FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 12:36 PM / in 2 days

Italy's Serie A soccer league accepts Mediapro's offer for 2018-21 TV rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s Serie A soccer league said on Monday it had accepted an offer for rights to broadcast matches for the 2018-21 seasons presented by Spanish broker Mediapro at just above 1.05 billion euros ($1.31 billion).

The amount offered exceeds the 1.05 billion-euro minimum threshold set for the deal. The league will now notify the Italian antitrust authority of its decision before it can proceed with officially assigning the rights. ($1 = 0.8036 euros) (Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
