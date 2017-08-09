FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Torino midfielder Benassi joins Fiorentina
August 9, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 5 days ago

Torino midfielder Benassi joins Fiorentina

1 Min Read

Football - Italy Under 21 Press Conference - Ander Stadium, Olomouc, Czech Republic - 23/6/15 Italy's Marco Benassi during the press conference Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

(Reuters) - Torino midfielder Marco Benassi has joined Fiorentina on a permanent move, both clubs said on Wednesday (torinofc.it; it.violachannel.tv).

Benassi made his professional debut in 2013. He had been a youth player at Inter Milan and joined Fiorentina from there three years ago.

The Florentine club said that the 22-year-old will undergo a medical on Thursday and sign a five-year contract with the club.

Benassi, who made 28 league appearances and scored five goals, is the captain of Italy U21 and has 27 caps for the team.

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

