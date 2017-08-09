Torino midfielder Benassi joins Fiorentina

Football - Italy Under 21 Press Conference - Ander Stadium, Olomouc, Czech Republic - 23/6/15 Italy's Marco Benassi during the press conference Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

(Reuters) - Torino midfielder Marco Benassi has joined Fiorentina on a permanent move, both clubs said on Wednesday (torinofc.it; it.violachannel.tv).

Benassi made his professional debut in 2013. He had been a youth player at Inter Milan and joined Fiorentina from there three years ago.

The Florentine club said that the 22-year-old will undergo a medical on Thursday and sign a five-year contract with the club.

Benassi, who made 28 league appearances and scored five goals, is the captain of Italy U21 and has 27 caps for the team.