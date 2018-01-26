Italy's soccer league in talks with Mediapro on Serie A TV rights

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s soccer league has launched talks with Spanish broker Mediapro on its 950-million-euro ($1.18 billion) bid for the rights to broadcast Serie A soccer matches for the 2018-2021 seasons, the CEO of the league’s advisor Infront said on Friday.

Previous attempts to sell the rights - through an official auction that included bids from Italian broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) and Sky Italia (SKYB.L) and later through a private sale - failed to reach the 1.05-billion-euro minimum threshold set for the deal.

Infront CEO Luigi De Siervo said the league’s representatives on Friday rejected Mediapro’s initial offer, which included the creation of a TV channel together with the Italian soccer league that could be distributed on various platforms, but negotiations were then launched that would last at least a week.

The league will also prepare a new tender for the rights targeting media operators such as Mediaset and Sky that will be launched if no deal is reached with Mediapro, De Siervo added.

($1 = 0.8039 euros)