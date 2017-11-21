Udinese appoint Oddo as coach to replace sacked Delneri

(Reuters) - Udinese have appointed Massimo Oddo to replace coach Luigi Delneri, who was sacked after Sunday’s 1-0 home loss to Cagliari, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

Udinese are fourteenth in the standings after losing eight out of 12 league games so far this season, including a 6-2 loss at home to Juventus.

The 67-year-old Delneri joined the Udine-based club in October 2016 on a one-year contract which was later renewed for one more year. The club finished thirteenth last season.

Oddo led Pescara to promotion in Serie A in 2015-2016 but was sacked last February after failing to keep the club out of the relegation zone.

As a player, Oddo was part of Italy’s 2006 World Cup-winning squad, making one appearance as a substitute at the finals.