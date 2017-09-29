Cagliari next to try stop free-scoring Napoli charge

MILAN (Reuters) - Napoli welcome Cagliari to Stadio San Paolo on Sunday seeking to build on their free-scoring form and winning run that has put them on top of the Serie A standings.

The Neapolitans were at their flowing best in their 3-1 midweek win over Feyenoord in the Champions League, ensuring their continental campaign got back on track after an opening group match defeat at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Domestically, Napoli have been relentless and are the top goalscorers across Europe’s top five leagues so far this season, having found the net 22 times already -- an average of 3.67 goals per game.

The goals have come from all over the pitch, with 10 different players having already found the net in their six league games.

Sunday’s opponents Cagliari haven’t scored in their last two games, and will be up against it when trying to stem the flow of goals in Naples.

Another match not to be missed this weekend sees new look AC Milan host Roma.

The visitors travel north to Milan in good form, having won their last three league games, but fatigue could play a major factor, with the match coming just four days after Roma’s 2-1 win in Azerbaijan against Qarabag FK in the Champions League.

It looked like Croatian minnows Rijeka had snatched an unlikely point in the San Siro on Thursday night in their Europa League clash with Milan, but teenager Patrick Cutrone’s 94th-minute strike secured Vincenzo Montella’s side three points, and ensured they will be buoyant going into Sunday’s encounter.

The other team with a 100 per cent record in the Italian top flight – champions Juventus – travel to Atalanta on the back of a comfortable Champions League victory over Olympiakos in midweek. But it won’t be easy in Bergamo, where Atalanta won their last home game 5-1 against Crotone.

Events off the pitch have hampered Juventus’ preparations, after president Andrea Agnelli was handed a one-year ban by the Italian FA this week for his role is selling tickets to hard-core ultra fans that encouraged ticket touting.

It doesn’t get any easier for bottom side Benevento, newly promoted but yet to pick up a point.

They host a rejuvenated Inter Milan side on Sunday who have dropped points just once so far this season, after a 1-1 draw at Bologna two weeks ago.

Sampdoria can, temporarily at least, climb to fourth in the table with victory over a struggling Udinese in Saturday’s first match, while Lazio’s impressive start to the season looks set to continue when they host lowly Sassuolo on Sunday.