Lazio end Juve's long home run as Dybala misses penalty
#Sports News
October 14, 2017 / 6:28 PM / in 7 days

Lazio end Juve's long home run as Dybala misses penalty

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Lazio ended Juventus’s two-year unbeaten home record in all competitions with a 2-1 win after Paulo Dybala missed a stoppage-time penalty awarded with the help of the video assistant on Saturday.

Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus vs Lazio - Juventus Stadium, Turin, Italy - October 14, 2017 Juventus’ Paulo Dybala misses a penalty REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Ciro Immobile scored twice early in the second half for Lazio, the second a penalty, after Douglas Costa had given the champions a halftime lead.

Juve’s last home defeat was against Udinese in August, 2015 and they have since been unbeaten at their own stadium for 57 matches, including 41 in Serie A.

There was extraordinary drama in stoppage time when Dybala hit the foot of the post and Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon prevented Felipe Caicedo from making it 3-1 at the other end.

Then, with four minutes of added time played, Gil Patric clattered into Federico Bernardeschi and, although he touched the ball, he also raised his leg and upended the Juventus player.

The tackle led to scuffles between players while referee Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni consulted the video assistant before awarding a penalty amid furious Lazio protests.

However, Dybala’s effort with the last kick of the match was brilliantly saved by Thomas Strakosha.

Juve’s first league defeat of the season left them on 19 points from eight games, two behind leaders Napoli who were away to AS Roma later on Saturday.

Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
