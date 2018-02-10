Soccer: Gattuso's Milan continue revival with 4-0 win at SPAL

MILAN (Reuters) - AC Milan continued their revival under Gennaro Gattuso with an emphatic 4-0 win at SPAL in Serie A on Saturday, extending their unbeaten run to eight matches in all competitions.

Striker Patrick Cutrone scored two of their goals and midfielder Lucas Biglia was on target for the first time since his move from Lazio in the close season.

Cutrone, a Milan product who was preferred in the starting line-up to 38 million euro signing Andre Silva, put Milan ahead with a close-range goal in the second minute after SPAL goalkeeper Alex Meret parried Alessio Romagnoli’s header.

Milan survived a tricky patch before the 20-year-old struck again in the 65th minute from another rebound after Meret saved Suso’s curling shot.

This time, there was an element of fortune as Cutrone’s first effort struck the post but ricocheted straight back at him and into the net.

Bigla took advantage of a mix-up in the SPAL defence to add the third and substitute Fabio Borini completed the scoring in the last minute, leaving Milan seventh on 38 points.

“There is always something that needs improving, for example we suffered too much after the first goal,” said Gattuso, who took over in November for his first Serie A coaching role after Vincenzo Montella was sacked.

“Now we have to look forward and forget this win. We have to keep on working, thinking about the next game.”