Soccer: Inter's winless run continues with draw against Crotone

MILAN (Reuters) - Inter Milan’s two-month long winless run continued on Saturday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by lowly Crotone at San Siro in Serie A and were jeered off the pitch.

Eder gave Inter a 23rd-minute lead when the Brazilian-born forward headed in from a corner but Andrea Barberis levelled on the hour for Crotone who are 17th, one place above the relegation zone.

Inter, fourth in the table, have not won in any competition since Dec. 3 when they thumped Chievo 5-0.

Sampdoria and Torino drew 1-1 in Saturday’s other game.