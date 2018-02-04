FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Sports News
February 4, 2018 / 3:08 AM / in a day

Soccer: Inter's winless run continues with draw against Crotone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Inter Milan’s two-month long winless run continued on Saturday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by lowly Crotone at San Siro in Serie A and were jeered off the pitch.

Eder gave Inter a 23rd-minute lead when the Brazilian-born forward headed in from a corner but Andrea Barberis levelled on the hour for Crotone who are 17th, one place above the relegation zone.

Inter, fourth in the table, have not won in any competition since Dec. 3 when they thumped Chievo 5-0.

Sampdoria and Torino drew 1-1 in Saturday’s other game.

Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.