Soccer: Khedira scores hat-trick as 10-man Juve hit six

MILAN (Reuters) - Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira grabbed a hat-trick as the Serie A champions came from behind to thump Udinese 6-2 away on Sunday despite playing for more than an hour with 10 men.

Soccer Football - Serie A - Udinese Calcio vs Juventus - Dacia Arena, Udine, Italy - October 22, 2017 Juventus’ Sami Khedira celebrates scoring their fifth goal and completing his hat-trick REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Big-spending AC Milan were also a man down before the half hour at home to lowly Genoa after their captain Leonardo Bonucci was sent off for elbowing -- but their game ended in a 0-0 draw.

Lazio kept pace with third-placed Juve on 22 points from nine games after Ciro Immobile scored twice in a 3-0 win over Cagliari to take his tally to 13 league goals this season.

Napoli lead the standings with 25 points after Saturday’s 0-0 draw at home to second-placed Inter Milan, who have 23.

Hapless Benevento became the first side in Serie A history to lose their first nine games of the season as they were sunk 3-0 at home by Fiorentina, while fifth-placed AS Roma recorded their 11th successive away league win, 1-0 at Torino.

Juve, who had taken one point from their previous two games, went behind to a Stipe Perica goal after eight minutes.

The champions quickly hit back as Udinese’s Samir headed a corner into his own net in the 14th and Khedira headed the visitors ahead after 20 minutes.

Five minutes later, Juve forward Mario Mandzukic was booked for clashing with Ali Adnan, then insulted the referee and was immediately sent off.

Juve appeared to be on the rack when Danilo equalised for Udinese in the 48th minute but instead Daniele Rugani headed them back in front four minutes later.

That opened the floodgates, with Khedira scoring twice more before Miralem Pjanic completed the rout.

Soccer Football - Serie A - Udinese Calcio vs Juventus - Dacia Arena, Udine, Italy - October 22, 2017 Juventus’ Sami Khedira celebrates scoring their fourth goal with team mates REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

AC Milan, who were jeered off by their own fans after their stalemate, dropped to 11th with 13 points despite having spent more than 200 million euros ($235.66 million) in the transfer market in the summer.

“It’s an unusual moment,” said Milan’s under-pressure coach Vincenzo Montella. “We created more chances even when we had a player less. We’ve stayed united and that is how we will be for the next game.”

Milan were already struggling to break down Genoa when Bonucci lashed out at Aleandro Rosi with his elbow at a Milan corner, leaving the Genoa player with a deep cut on his face and needing treatment which took several minutes.

During that time the referee consulted the video replay and showed Bonucci the red card.

To their credit, Milan continued to take the match to Genoa even after they were a man down, creating numerous openings, and their spirited performance could just be enough to save Montella.

But it could also have been much worse for the hosts if Genoa, who have six points, had taken one of several chances at the other end.

Roma moved up to fifth on 18 points after Aleksandar Kolarov scored with a 25-metre free kick in the 69th minute to extend their winning away run which began in February.

Marco Benassi, Khouma Babacar and Cyril Thereau, with a penalty, scored Fiorentina’s goals as they added to bottom club Benevento’s misery.

Chievo came from behind to beat 10-man Verona 3-2 in their derby, with Sergio Pellisier scoring the winner in the 73rd minute after Roberto Inglese had grabbed a first-half brace.

Verona’s Argentina midfielder Bruno Zuculini had a miserable afternoon, as he was booked for giving away the free kick which led to Inglese’s first goal, conceded the penalty which led to his second and was sent off seven minutes before halftime.

Sassuolo won 1-0 at SPAL despite missing a penalty and having a player sent off. Matteo Politano scored after 45 seconds for Sassuolo before Domenico Berardi missed a late penalty and Francesco Cassata was dismissed for a late tackle just three minutes after coming on for his Serie A debut.