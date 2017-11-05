FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer: Sampdoria cement sixth place with derby win at Genoa
Sections
Featured
Shooting due to 'mental health problem,' not a gun issue: Trump
Texas Shooting
Shooting due to 'mental health problem,' not a gun issue: Trump
U.S. top court rejects Samsung appeal of patent loss to Apple
technology
U.S. top court rejects Samsung appeal of patent loss to Apple
Cow vigilantes deny Muslim farmers their livelihood
Special Report
Cow vigilantes deny Muslim farmers their livelihood
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 5, 2017 / 5:45 AM / a day ago

Soccer: Sampdoria cement sixth place with derby win at Genoa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Gaston Ramirez and Fabio Quagliarella struck either side of halftime to earn Sampdoria a 2-0 win at Genoa in the Derby della Lanterna on Saturday, as they cemented sixth place in Serie A.

The result put Sampdoria on 23 points from 11 games, one point adrift of fifth-placed AS Roma, but seven clear of Fiorentina, AC Milan and Torino directly below them.

Ramirez held off a defender in the area before tucking the ball past Genoa keeper Mattia Perin in the 24th minute to put the visitors ahead.

Quagliarella doubled the lead six minutes from time to leave Genoa second from bottom on six points.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.