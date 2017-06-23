FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Soccer-Gamba's Doan joins Dutch side Groningen on loan
#Soccer News
June 23, 2017 / 8:30 AM / 2 months ago

Soccer-Gamba's Doan joins Dutch side Groningen on loan

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Gamba Osaka attacking midfielder Ritsu Doan has secured a move to Dutch club FC Groningen on a season-long loan deal, the J-League side on Friday.

The 19-year-old Japanese helped his country win the under-19 Asian championship title for the first time last year and was named the tournament's best player.

"My hard work over the year will be important. I am going to make a killer effort," Doan told a news conference.

"Their enthusiasm was the main factor. It really came across that they want to play me. I feel bad (for Gamba) about the timing of the move and I am grateful they have given me their backing."

Doan, who represented Japan at the under-20 World Cup in South Korea earlier this month, will join the Eredivisie side when the transfer window opens on July 1. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

