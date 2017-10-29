Jeonbuk down Jeju to claim Korean league title

(Reuters) - Jeonbuk Motors secured their third Korean K-League Classic title in four seasons on Sunday as Choi Kang-hee’s side handed second-placed Jeju United a 3-0 defeat to claim the crown with two games of the season remaining.

Veteran striker Lee Dong-gook scored his side’s third goal 11 minutes from time after Lee Jae-sung and Lee Seung-ki had put Jeonbuk in command as the two-time continental champions booked their place in next season’s Asian Champions League.

Jeonbuk will return to the Asian championship after missing this year’s competition due to a one-year ban handed to the club at the end of last season due to their involvement in a match-fixing scandal in 2013 and 2014.

The club won the 2016 Asian Champions League, defeating Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates in the final, only for the ban to rule them out of defending their title.

The scandal also saw Jeonbuk docked nine points and fined by the Korea Football Association, a punishment that handed the 2016 league title to FC Seoul.