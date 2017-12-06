Soccer: Kuwait's international ban lifted after more than two years

ZURICH (Reuters) - Kuwait can return to international football following an absence of more than two years after FIFA lifted a ban on the country’s football association on Wednesday.

Kuwait was suspended in October 2015 over a government bill which the global soccer body said interfered in the independence of the country’s FA and fell foul of the FIFA statutes.

FIFA said in a statement that the lifting of the ban followed official confirmation “that the Kuwait Parliament has adopted a new Sports Law of Kuwait, which replaces all the previous ones and has been amended in order to be fully compliant with the FIFA Statutes and requirements.”

The lifting of the ban means Kuwait’s national teams and clubs can take part in international competition again and it again becomes eligible for FIFA grants.