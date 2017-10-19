Soccer: Numerous parties interested in buying Newcastle United

REUTERS - A number of parties have expressed interest in buying Newcastle United after owner Mike Ashley put the Premier League club up for sale on Monday, his lawyer Andrew Henderson said on Thursday.

PCP Capital Partners, the investment firm run by British businesswoman Amanda Staveley, expressed interest in bidding around $400 million for the club after Ashley announced he would sell the club after 10 years in charge.

“Since Monday, a number of additional parties have come forward which we believe to be credible,” Ashley’s lawyer said in a statement released to Sky Sports.

“We are also continuing to engage with a number of parties with whom we had entered into negotiations prior to Monday’s announcement.”

Newcastle have been relegated twice since Ashley took charge in 2007. After winning promotion back to the Premier League last season, Rafael Benitez’s side are ninth in the standings with 11 points from eight games.