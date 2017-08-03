French league says La Liga should accept Neymar break fee

Football Soccer - Barcelona v Juventus - International Champions Cup - East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 22, 2017 - Barcelona's Neymar reacts after missed shot against Juventus. REUTERS/Mike Segar

PARIS (Reuters) - The French soccer league LFP said on Thursday it did not understand why the Spanish league rejected payment for Neymar’s record-breaking release clause that would allow the Brazilian star to leave Barcelona for Paris St Germain.

“LFP... does not understand the refusal by Liga to simply accept the payment for the release clause for player Neymar,” LFP said in a statement.

A group of lawyers representing Neymar visited La Liga in Madrid on Thursday to try to settle the transfer and pay the 222 million-euro ($263 million) break fee.