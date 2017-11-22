FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Portsmouth and Everton forward Yakubu retires
Sections
Featured
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
Qatar Crisis
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Technology
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
Editor's Picks
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 22, 2017 / 12:14 PM / a day ago

Former Portsmouth and Everton forward Yakubu retires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former Portsmouth and Everton forward Yakubu Aiyegbeni has retired from professional soccer on his 35th birthday.

Yakubu, who also played for Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers, made 250 Premier League appearances and scored 96 goals in a career spanning 20 years and featured three times for fourth-tier side Coventry City this year before being released.

“I would like to officially announce my retirement from professional football today,” Yakubu told Sky Sports on Wednesday.

The powerful striker scored 21 goals in 57 appearances for Nigeria and took part in four Africa Cup of Nations as well as the 2010 World Cup.

“The Yak... is 3rd best all time scorer of the senior national team. Thank you for the memories,” the Nigerian Football Federation tweeted.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.