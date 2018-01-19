FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 11:48 AM / a day ago

Soccer-Brazil great Pele collapses with exhaustion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer great Pele has collapsed with exhaustion and been forced to cancel a long-planned trip to London this weekend, the Football Writers Association (FWA) said on Friday.

The FWA was due to host a dinner in his honour at the Savoy hotel on Sunday but said the 77-year-old would not make it.

“In the early hours of Thursday morning, Pele collapsed and was taken to hospital in Brazil where he has undergone a series of tests which appear to point to severe exhaustion,” the FWA said in a statement.

“He remains on fluids while doctors monitor his recovery. Thankfully, there is no suggestion of anything more serious than exhaustion.”

Pele, who is the only player to win three World Cups, has been taken to hospital for kidney and prostrate problems in recent years and also underwent hip surgery.

Still considered the greatest player of all time, he appeared in a wheelchair at his last big international appearance in Moscow in December for the draw for the 2018 World Cup.

Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Toby Davis

