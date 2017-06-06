FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Nantes coach Conceicao agrees to join Porto
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 6, 2017 / 5:36 PM / 2 months ago

Nantes coach Conceicao agrees to join Porto

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - FC Nantes v OGC Nice - France Ligue 1 - La Beaujoire Stadium, Nantes, France - 18/03/2017 - Nantes' coach Sergio Conceicao looks on.Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - Nantes coach Sergio Conceicao has reached an agreement to join Portuguese side Porto, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

"Sergio Conceicao has informed FC Nantes of his irreversible will of leaving Nantes to join Porto, without delay," Nantes said in a statement.

"An agreement has been reached between Sergio Conceicao, his three assistants, and Porto."

The former Portugal midfielder joined Nantes last December when they were second from bottom in Ligue 1. He guided the club away from the relegation zone and up to seventh place at the end of the season.

Conceicao agreed to a contract extension until 2020 before being offered the Porto job.

"I did everything to give him the means to continue his mission," said Nantes president Waldemar Kita.

"Good luck to him."

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.