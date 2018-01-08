FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sneijder joins Qatari side Al-Gharafa on 18-month deal
January 8, 2018 / 12:25 PM / in a day

Sneijder joins Qatari side Al-Gharafa on 18-month deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dutch international Wesley Sneijder has joined Qatar’s Al-Gharafa after a brief spell with French side Nice, the Middle Eastern club announced on its official Twitter account.

Soccer Football - Champions League Playoffs - Nice v Napoli - Nice, France - August 22, 2017. OGC Nice’s Wesley Sneijder reacts. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Former Inter Milan and Real Madrid midfielder Sneijder was released by Turkish club Galatasaray in July and played five games for Ligue 1 outfit Nice this season.

“Welcome @sneijder101010,” the Qatari club said on Twitter alongside a picture of the midfielder. The 33-year-old, who is the most capped Dutch player of all time (133), has signed an 18-month deal with the club.

Sneijder won the Champions League with Inter Milan in 2010, the same year he helped his country finish as runners-up at the World Cup. He has also won league titles in the Netherlands, Italy and Spain.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
