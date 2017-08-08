FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kranevitter signs four-year deal with Zenit St Petersburg
August 8, 2017 / 2:11 PM / 5 days ago

Kranevitter signs four-year deal with Zenit St Petersburg

1 Min Read

Matias Kranevitter of Argentina's River Plate speaks to the media during a news conference at a hotel in San Pedro Garza outisde Monterrey, Mexico July 28, 2015.Daniel Becerril/Files

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine midfielder Matias Kranevitter has joined Zenit St Petersburg from Athletico Madrid on a four-year deal, the Russian club announced on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old ended last season on loan to Seville but made his name at River Plate, where he won the Argentine league and the Copa Libertadores.

Kranevitter, who has eight international caps, is the fourth Argentine to join the Russian club this close season, following the signings of Leandro Paredes, Emanuel Mammana and Sebastian Driussi.

Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Larry King

