Kremlin says 'old friend' Blatter welcome to attend World Cup in Russia
Politics
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
COMPANY RESULTS
October 20, 2017 / 9:57 AM / in 4 days

Kremlin says 'old friend' Blatter welcome to attend World Cup in Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and ex-UEFA head Michel Platini will both be welcome to attend the 2018 soccer World Cup in Russia as “old friends” of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter poses for photographers after an interview at the terrace of the restaurant Sonnenberg in Zurich, Switzerland April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

Blatter, who had been president of the global soccer body FIFA since 1998, was suspended in 2015 by the association’s ethics committee. Platini resigned in 2016 as head of governing body UEFA after losing an appeal against a ban for ethics violations.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
