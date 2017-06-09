FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Former coach Berdyev to return to Rubin Kazan
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 9, 2017 / 10:35 AM / 2 months ago

Former coach Berdyev to return to Rubin Kazan

1 Min Read

Rubin Kazan's coach Kurban Berdyev attends a team training session at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, April 10, 2013.Grigory Dukor

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian soccer club Rubin Kazan is set to sign manager Kurban Berdyev for his second stint as head coach, the team said in a statement on Friday.

Rubin said they have reached an agreement in principle with Berdyev, who coached them from 2001 to 2013 and led them to two Russian Premier League titles.

Rubin general director Rustam Sayakhov said Berdyev's contract would be "long-term, well designed and structured.

The 64-year-old manager has also coached FC Rostov, helping the team finish second in the league last year and qualify for Champions League.

Rubin said Thursday it had parted ways with Spanish manager Javi Gracia after the club finished ninth in the league last season. [nL8N1J53MI]

Reporting by Moscow Newsroom; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.